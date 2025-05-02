Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,037,000 after buying an additional 1,616,146 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,390.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,929 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $77.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

