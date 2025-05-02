ESGL (NYSEARCA:ESGL) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ESGL Holdings Limited (NYSEARCA:ESGL – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.03. 8,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 648,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

ESGL Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

About ESGL

(Get Free Report)

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.