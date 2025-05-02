Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 9.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.4% on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enovix traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 5,170,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 6,205,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENVX. TD Securities cut their price target on Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,123,564.35. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Enovix by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enovix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

