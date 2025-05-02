Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ENVX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Enovix Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enovix has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,123,564.35. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Enovix by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Enovix by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

