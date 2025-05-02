Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Acquired by Orion Resource Partners LP

Orion Resource Partners LP increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the quarter. Energy Fuels accounts for approximately 0.0% of Orion Resource Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Orion Resource Partners LP’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 230,259 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 152,751 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Bruce D. Hansen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,765.75. This represents a 2.07 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $50,635.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,705 shares in the company, valued at $236,590.50. This represents a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 0.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.68. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $5.75 price target on Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

See Also

