Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $265.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.40 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Encore Capital Group

In other news, Director Ashwini Gupta acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $1,404,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,505.90. This trade represents a 70.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashish Masih bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.14 per share, for a total transaction of $702,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 322,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,005.56. This trade represents a 6.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,822 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also

