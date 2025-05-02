Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 38,507 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.06% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $59,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 354,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 170,600 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 212,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.89. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $66.51.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $950.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.34 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

