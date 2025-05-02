Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,736 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,002,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,736 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $61,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $19,663,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after purchasing an additional 203,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,492,000 after buying an additional 178,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $7,470,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 173.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114,644 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $49.26 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $79.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $758,424.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,121.28. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $686,769.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,093.60. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,198 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.