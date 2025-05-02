Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,516,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,376 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.79% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $62,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

