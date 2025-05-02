Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 120,819 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,329,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in UGI were worth $65,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

In related news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

