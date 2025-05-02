Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

DBD opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $87,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,200. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 821.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 182.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

