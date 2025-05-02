CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,215 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,064,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CubeSmart by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,161,000 after buying an additional 1,909,496 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CubeSmart by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,498,000 after buying an additional 1,012,816 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 689,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,562,000 after buying an additional 546,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.7 %

CubeSmart stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $273.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

