Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Cryoport alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CYRX

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,059.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,359.71. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,830 shares of company stock valued at $118,353. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 1,437.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.