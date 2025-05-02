Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at KeyCorp

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.5 %

CCI stock opened at $106.32 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.23.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is -58.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

