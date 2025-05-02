Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $5,430,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Waste Management by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,996,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,509,000 after purchasing an additional 465,789 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.29.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $233.60 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.59 and a 12-month high of $239.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 19,153 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $4,303,870.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,158,100.47. The trade was a 18.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $1,016,421.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,052,881.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,924 shares of company stock valued at $21,298,176. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

