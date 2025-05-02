Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103,866 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $16,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,946,000 after buying an additional 78,284 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $71.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.