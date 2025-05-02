Comerica Bank Has $17.06 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $180.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

