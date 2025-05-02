Comerica Bank Has $15.31 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $209.55 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $162.16 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.39. The firm has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

