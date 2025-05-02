Comerica Bank Has $13.93 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $13,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $25,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,160,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after buying an additional 65,448 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.4% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $62.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average is $96.30. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $219.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $2,740,196.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,257.60. This represents a 30.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 51,350 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,973.12. This represents a 25.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $127.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

