Cloud Storage Stocks To Consider – April 29th

Commvault Systems, NetApp, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.93. The company had a trading volume of 236,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,132. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $97.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.68.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.55. The stock had a trading volume of 252,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,134. NetApp has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average is $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

ALRM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 49,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,908. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $71.98.

