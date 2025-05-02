City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.61% of City worth $62,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of City by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in City by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in City by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City by 781.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Stock Performance

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.48. City Holding has a 52-week low of $99.63 and a 52-week high of $137.28.

City Dividend Announcement

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. City had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $74.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Insider Activity

In other City news, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 500 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $60,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,187. The trade was a 33.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $124,844.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,048. The trade was a 9.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,728 shares of company stock valued at $205,324 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th.

About City

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

