Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,256,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,728,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,643,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,639,000 after purchasing an additional 65,441 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,247,000 after purchasing an additional 387,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,684,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.45. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $147.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,000. The trade was a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

