Checkit (LON:CKT) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.30 ($0.18). 64,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 251,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.18).

Checkit Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.55. The company has a market capitalization of £14.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Checkit (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported GBX (2.90) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter. Checkit had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Checkit plc will post -5.0737653 earnings per share for the current year.

About Checkit

Checkit optimizes the performance of people, processes and physical assets with connected digital solutions.

Our real-time workflow, monitoring and analytics services enable safe and productive work, efficient operations and data-driven insight to continually improve performance in large, complex organisations.

We streamline the work of frontline teams with Connected Workflow Management; protect critical assets with Connected Automated Monitoring and maximize building performance with Connected Building Management.

For over a decade, Checkit has been working with leaders, operational heads and frontline workers in retail, healthcare, life sciences, facilities management, catering, education, manufacturing, hospitality and commercial property.

