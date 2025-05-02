ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,871 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of ChampionX worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vestcor Inc raised its position in ChampionX by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in ChampionX by 82,557.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $864.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.59 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. ChampionX’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

