Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,588 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $85,068,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,579,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 10,320.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,264 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CELH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Celsius from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

In related news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $98.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

