CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider Purchases C$2,531,784.79 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 35,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$71.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,531,784.79.
CCL Industries Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 28th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$73.98 per share, with a total value of C$4,958,609.78.
CCL Industries Stock Performance
TSE:CCL.B opened at C$71.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$64.93 and a 1 year high of C$84.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.
