Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Short Interest Update

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTM. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Castellum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Castellum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get Castellum alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Castellum

Castellum Trading Down 3.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CTM opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Castellum has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of -12.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

In other news, Director Mark C. Fuller sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $409,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,338,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,601.91. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 45.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Castellum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Castellum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Castellum in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Castellum during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Castellum by 2,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 449,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 429,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castellum by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 99,714 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Castellum

(Get Free Report)

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.