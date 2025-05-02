Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.1644 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,778,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,662,978,000 after purchasing an additional 491,966 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,770 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,348,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,110,111,000 after acquiring an additional 276,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $914,090,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $899,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

