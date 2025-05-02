Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CWH has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32. Camping World has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Camping World’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other Camping World news, President Matthew D. Wagner acquired 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,270.40. This represents a 1.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. A&I Financial Services LLC raised its position in Camping World by 11.3% in the first quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,060.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 66.7% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

