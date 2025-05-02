Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 318,457 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 318,457 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $46,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $183.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.00 and a 200-day moving average of $211.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.25 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price objective on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

