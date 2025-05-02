Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,160 ($15.41) and last traded at GBX 1,170 ($15.54). 3,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 27,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,175 ($15.61).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £142.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,237.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,365.27.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX (3.79) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies had a net margin of 69.75% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted US smaller and medium-sized companies.

