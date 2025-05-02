Brokerages Set TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Price Target at $53.57

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXNM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TXNM Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.15. TXNM Energy has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $476.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.05%.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.