Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Price Target at C$140.50

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$140.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stantec from C$150.00 to C$143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$124.51 on Friday. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$103.48 and a twelve month high of C$129.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$119.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$116.10. The company has a market cap of C$14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

