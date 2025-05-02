Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $29.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.81 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $472,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $25,492,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

