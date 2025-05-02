Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) EVP Buys $202,215.00 in Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Samit Hirawat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE BMY opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.3% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.