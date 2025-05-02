Bison Wealth LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,142,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,589,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,709,000 after purchasing an additional 529,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,473,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,444,000 after buying an additional 797,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,529,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,616,000 after buying an additional 417,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,653,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,868,000 after buying an additional 1,015,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.08.

NYSE:KMB opened at $129.88 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.22.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,032.52. The trade was a 36.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $357,420. This represents a 49.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,706. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

