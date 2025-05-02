Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 3,956 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.98. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.49%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

