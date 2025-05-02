Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $381.60 on Friday. Strategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.40 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.32 and a 200-day moving average of $320.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The firm had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS.

In other Strategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,423. The trade was a 75.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 37,798 shares valued at $12,535,866. 9.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSTR. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Strategy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.75.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

