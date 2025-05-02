Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 41 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,353 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $2,361,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 181,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,610,000 after buying an additional 104,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI opened at $439.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $423.57 and a 200 day moving average of $454.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.98 and a 52-week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.25.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

