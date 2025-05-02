Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 651 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $122.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.