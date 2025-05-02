Barrington Research Issues Positive Forecast for Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Price

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

NYSE:LRN opened at $150.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. Stride has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $151.41.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $613.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stride will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stride by 140.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Stride by 158.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

