Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SOFI. Citigroup increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $119,748.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,960.59. This represents a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,115 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 727.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

