Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.89.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.21. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Berkshire Bank raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 19,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.