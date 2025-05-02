Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Trading Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 162,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 361,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Banyan Gold Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$85.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.59.
About Banyan Gold
Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banyan Gold
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Banyan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banyan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.