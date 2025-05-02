Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rating Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $767.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.38 billion. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 274,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 195,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 659,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 365,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 113,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,927,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,533,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

