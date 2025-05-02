Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AX

Axos Financial Price Performance

AX stock opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $88.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $432.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,482.50. This represents a 41.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.