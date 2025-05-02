Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 74,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Autins Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 million, a P/E ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.31.

Get Autins Group alerts:

Autins Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autins specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions primarily in the automotive sector but with an increasing focus on other sectors, including flooring, office interiors, PPE, medical, building and wider industrial applications.

Autins is a highly innovative and technically driven organisation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autins Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autins Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.