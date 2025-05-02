Aquatic Capital Management LLC Sells 10,936 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,415,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,800,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,332,000 after purchasing an additional 842,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Air Lease by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,050,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,830,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,414,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,226,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,570,000 after buying an additional 389,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Trading Up 0.5 %

AL opened at $46.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Air Lease in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Get Our Latest Report on AL

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.