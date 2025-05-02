Aquatic Capital Management LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Blue Bird by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. Research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLBD. StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Bird

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $108,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,871.68. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.