Aquatic Capital Management LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 463.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32,588.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

AKRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $538,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,514,220.07. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $256,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,652.63. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,458 shares of company stock valued at $10,271,361 over the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Articles

